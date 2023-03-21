Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $342.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.10. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $488.47.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.09.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

