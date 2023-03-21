Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 71.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,585,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 106,382 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Teck Resources by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,820,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,134,000 after acquiring an additional 295,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NYSE:TECK opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.74%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

