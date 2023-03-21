Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 617.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,965 shares of company stock valued at $17,849,213 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Snowflake to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $135.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.62 and its 200-day moving average is $154.43. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $246.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.