Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,507,386 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $132.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

