Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

