Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

