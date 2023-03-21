Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,625,000 after buying an additional 2,348,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after buying an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,463,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,001.2% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,283,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.94. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $108.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

