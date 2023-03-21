Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after buying an additional 210,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of USB opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

