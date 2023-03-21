Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of -364.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.