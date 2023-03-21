Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 200.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 65,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. SVB Securities upgraded Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,317.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $98,320.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,351.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $641,317.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,635 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

