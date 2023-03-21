Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,168 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,559 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 590,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $74.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.