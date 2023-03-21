Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,398,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,429,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after buying an additional 868,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,534,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,765,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after acquiring an additional 388,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,276 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

