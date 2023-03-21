Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

