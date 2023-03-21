Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $395,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.84.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $125.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $138.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.61 and a 200 day moving average of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

