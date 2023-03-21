Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $395,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 102.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.1% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE PPG opened at $125.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.79. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $138.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.84.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.