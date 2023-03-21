Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $408,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 62.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 87,027 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

