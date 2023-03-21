Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $408,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

