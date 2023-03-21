Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $431,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of XYLD opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $49.92.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
