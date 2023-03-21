Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $482,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,520,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,682,000 after buying an additional 945,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TTE opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

