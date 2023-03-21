Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,161.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $315.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.30. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.