Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $449.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.42. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

