Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after buying an additional 1,308,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE OXY opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.24. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,705,002 shares of company stock valued at $519,305,954. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

