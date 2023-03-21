Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after buying an additional 2,117,664 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Briar Hall Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after acquiring an additional 520,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

NYSE ITW opened at $233.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

