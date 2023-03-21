Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

