Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.97 and a 200-day moving average of $206.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

