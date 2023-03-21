Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.74.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $118.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.51. The stock has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.