Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BTI. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

NYSE BTI opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

