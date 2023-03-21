Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,386 Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 163,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 170.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41,576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 27,310 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of RYLD opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile
