Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 7,899 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Shares of UNP opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.46. The stock has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

