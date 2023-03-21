Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.43 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.42.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

