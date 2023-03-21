Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after purchasing an additional 770,620 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after purchasing an additional 652,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.09.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.14 and its 200-day moving average is $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

