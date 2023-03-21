Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,094,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,989 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,237,000 after purchasing an additional 886,075 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $209,946,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $550.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $566.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

