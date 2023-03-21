Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.05. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $92.07.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

