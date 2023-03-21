Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,830,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 64,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $197.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

