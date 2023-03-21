Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,276 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $75.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.