Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,884 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

UBER opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

