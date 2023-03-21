Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,884 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

