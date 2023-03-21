Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike stock opened at $132.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.36. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of -168.03 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,804 shares of company stock worth $7,507,386. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.