Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $185.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The firm has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $134,480.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,016,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $225,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $134,480.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,016,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,993 shares of company stock worth $6,776,028 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.