Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,028 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $185.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

