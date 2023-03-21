Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,369 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,369 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after buying an additional 55,153,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average is $96.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

