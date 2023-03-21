Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,951 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after acquiring an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,188,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $156.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

