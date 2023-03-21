Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,263 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,263 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Stem by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Stem by 60.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stem by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,490,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,887,000 after acquiring an additional 54,271 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STEM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

Stem Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Stem had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.