Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,263 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,263 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,405,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at $33,350,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stem by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,414,000 after acquiring an additional 848,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 775,318 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Stem by 6,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 674,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 664,627 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stem Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.26 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

