Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 236 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

