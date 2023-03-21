Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWB opened at $217.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $256.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

