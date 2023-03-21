Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,899,000 after buying an additional 486,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,015 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,006,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,611,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,202 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $108.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

