Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 415,290 Shares of Adaptive Core ETF (BATS:RULE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Adaptive Core ETF (BATS:RULE – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,290 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Core ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Core ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period.

Adaptive Core ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

RULE stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51.

About Adaptive Core ETF

The Adaptive Core ETF (RULE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a wide array of securities of any asset class, market capitalization, geography, credit quality, and maturity. The fund seeks current income and long-term capital appreciation.

