Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 415,290 Shares of Adaptive Core ETF (BATS:RULE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adaptive Core ETF (BATS:RULE – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,290 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Core ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Adaptive Core ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Adaptive Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of Adaptive Core ETF stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51.

Adaptive Core ETF Company Profile

The Adaptive Core ETF (RULE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a wide array of securities of any asset class, market capitalization, geography, credit quality, and maturity. The fund seeks current income and long-term capital appreciation.

