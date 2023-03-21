Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 463 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 56.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 31.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

NEP stock opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average is $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.90.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

